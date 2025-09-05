Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Texas’s Senate passed a bill allowing private citizens to sue out of state abortion providers that ship medication abortion into the state.

The Trump Administration tightened asylum rules that will make it harder for women abroad fleeing domestic abuse to seek refuge in the US.

After the earthquake in Afghanistan, male rescuers assisted men, but not women, as a result of the country’s laws forbidding physical contact between genders.

The Taliban cracked down on underground beauty salons, warning women who run them to close down or face arrest.

In a press conference, survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse demanded that the Department of Justice release its withheld files on the case.

Female boxers from France were banned from the world championship because of a delay in genetic sex testing results.

