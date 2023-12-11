Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

A Texas trial court judge granted a pregnant woman’s request for an emergency abortion despite the Texas ban, as her fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition. The Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked the order two days later following the state’s appeal.

Idaho asked the Supreme Court to let it enforce a total abortion ban even in emergency room settings. The Biden Administration opposed the request and asked to keep the ban blocked.

Republican Senator Tuberville finally ended his almost 10-month long blockade of military promotions to protest the Pentagon’s new abortion policy.

Former female officers of the New Jersey Police warn other women against joining the force, citing gender bias and discrimination.

At a convening at the UN, people shared eyewitness accounts of sexual violence and rape of Israeli women by Hamas in the October 7 attack.

A court in Yemen sentenced a women’s rights activist and head of Yemen’s Arab Women Leadership Council to death for spying, which sparked uproar and protest across the country.

Women delivery drivers in Mexico are organizing in gig economy unions to bring an end to abuse on the job, including chlorine attacks and daily sexual harassment.

