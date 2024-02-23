Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are children and legally protected like any other child, a decision that could imperil IVF. The state’s largest hospital system paused IVF treatments statewide to assess the impact of the decision.

Nex Benedict, a 16 year old nonbinary student in Oklahoma, died after being attacked at their high school. The cause of death is still unknown, but LGBTQ advocates are pushing for a full investigation.

Beyoncé became the first ever Black woman to top the Billboard country chart.

Reporting shows that the fall of Roe has upended the work of domestic and sexual violence advocates, who feel silenced and vulnerable to prosecution.

More than 50 obstetricians in Idaho have stopped practicing in the state since a total abortion ban was passed in August 2022, according to new reports.

Researchers found that US high school textbooks teach outdated notions about the difference between gender and sex.

UN experts raised alarm over Israeli army violations against Palestinian women and girls.

The first ever federal trial for a hate crime based on gender identity started in South Carolina, where a man is charged for killing a Black transgender woman.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.