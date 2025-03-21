Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Texas arrested a midwife and two others for allegedly providing abortions in the state. This marks the first known arrest of an abortion provider post-Dobbs.

A federal judge blocked a Trump order that would have banned transgender people from the military.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was sworn in as Namibia’s first female president.

Canada’s new prime minister eliminated the position of Minister of Gender Equality, among other cuts to the cabinet.

An anti-abortion FDA lawyer was forced to resign after Republicans criticized her work defending medication abortion access under Biden’s administration.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.