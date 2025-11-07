Hi readers, happy Halloween and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Mexico’s first female president is pressing charges against the man who publicly groped her and tried to kiss her on the street last week.

The Supreme Court allowed for the reinstatement of a Trump policy requiring passports to reflect the sex of the person’s original birth certificate.

Abigail Spanberger was elected to be the first female governor of Virginia.

Representative Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House, announced her plans to retire in 2027 after 39 years serving in Congress.

A New York judge dismissed a Texas challenge to the state’s abortion shield law.

Latvia put off their plan to leave an international treaty on violence against women until after elections next year.

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.