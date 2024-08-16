Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Activists and doctors in Kolkata, India are protesting after a doctor in training was raped and murdered while on duty at a hospital. They are demanding better safeguards for women.

Abortion rights will be voted on in Missouri and Arizona this November, after organizers collected more than enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Two Texas women filed complaints against hospitals that denied them abortions for ectopic pregnancies. Each lost a fallopian tube as a result.

A new report found that Instagram has failed to remove hate speech and abusive comments against women politicians on its platform.

The daughter of Thailand’s recently removed Prime Minister was nominated to be the next prime minister. She’ll be the second woman to ever lead the country.

San Francisco sued to close 16 websites that use AI to turn real images of women and girls into pornography.

Montana’s Supreme Court ruled that minors do not need parental permission to obtain abortion care.

