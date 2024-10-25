Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

An Ohio judge ruled the state’s six week abortion ban unconstitutional as a result of the passage of the reproductive freedom amendment last year.

The Biden Administration proposed a new rule to make over the counter birth control pills free.

Activists launched a legal challenge to colonial-era abortion laws in Antigua and Barbados.

Gisèle Pelicot testified in a mass rape trial in France against her ex-husband for drugging and raping her and inviting dozens of men to rape her, sharing a message of resilience for other victims of sexual violence.

The former CEO of Abercrombie was charged with running a sex trafficking ring during several of the years he ran the company.

A panel of judges in Tennessee ruled that doctors cannot be disciplined for providing emergency abortions.

A new report found that people living in states with abortion bans are getting abortions at similar rates as they did under Roe, mainly due to the use of telehealth.

The World Bank announced a new gender strategy to boost the economic participation of more than 300 million women.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.