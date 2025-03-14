Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

This week marked International Women’s Day. Celebrations and protests were held around the world to demand gender equality.

Polish activists opened the country’s first abortion clinic in decades in front of parliament in an act of protest against Poland’s strict abortion laws.

A Republican congressman intentionally misgendered Congresswoman Sarah McBride, the first openly trans member of Congress, at a committee hearing.

A UN report accused Israel of targeting reproductive health facilities in Gaza.

Trump withdrew the nomination of Dave Weldon, a major opponent of abortion rights, to lead the CDC due to a lack of Senate support.

A Montana court restored abortion access for Medicaid patients.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.