Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Football player, Harrison Butker, gave a misogynistic commencement address at a Catholic college in which he said that a woman’s job is motherhood and that gay pride is a deadly sin.

Louisiana moved to become the first state to classify abortion pills as controlled dangerous substances.

An anti-abortion activist was sentenced to five years in prison for leading a blockade of a reproductive health clinic in 2020.

Melinda French Gates announced that she would resign from the Gates Foundation and focus on her work to advance gender equity.

The Arizona Supreme Court delayed the enforcement of an 1864 abortion ban until at least August.

A former minister in Kazakhstan will serve 24 years in prison for murdering his wife.

The British government told schools that they should not teach about gender identity and that sex education should be banned for students under age nine.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.