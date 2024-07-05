Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

A stampede at a religious gathering in India killed more than 100 people, almost all women.

The Biden Administration reminded hospitals of their legal duty to offer stabilizing treatment, including emergency abortions, following the Supreme Court’s ruling last week.

The Kansas Supreme Court reaffirmed the right to abortion under its state constitution and struck down several abortion restrictions.

French film director Benoît Jacquot was charged with the rape of two actresses. He continues to deny accusations.

China expanded insurance coverage for IVF in one province in an effort to boost the birth rates.

Iowa’s Supreme Court ruled that a six week abortion ban could be enforced.

Canada appointed a woman to the top military post for the first time ever, in the Prime Minister’s drive for more women in leadership roles.

Japan’s Supreme Court ordered the government to compensate a dozen disabled victims who were forcibly sterilized under a now-defunct eugenics law.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.