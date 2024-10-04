Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

A Georgia judge struck down the state’s six week abortion ban, allowing abortion through at least 20 weeks.

Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn in as the first female president of Mexico. On her second day in office, she announced reforms to fight gender discrimination.

California sued a Catholic hospital in the state for denying a patient an emergency abortion.

The European Court of Justice ruled that gender and nationality alone were enough for a country to grant asylum to women from Afghanistan.

Only two women were named to Japan’s new Prime Minister’s 20-person cabinet, down from five in the outgoing administration.

Melania Trump revealed her support for abortion rights in her upcoming memoir.

Pope Francis doubled down on his anti-abortion stance, calling abortion providers “hitmen”

