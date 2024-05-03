Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Arizona’s legislature repealed an 1864 abortion ban, though the repeal will not take effect until June or July.

Iraqi TikTok influencer Om Fahad was murdered outside of her home in Baghdad. She had been sentenced to six months in prison last year for “immodesty” in her videos.

Florida’s six week abortion ban went into effect this week, cutting off access to care across the entire Southeast.

Harvey Weinstein could be retried for sex crimes in New York as early as this fall, prosecutors said.

An expert panel updated their guidance on breast cancer screenings to start at age 40 rather than age 50.

French actor Gérard Depardieu was ordered to stand trial over accusations of sexual assault by several women.

Mozambique’s government will register 15 million undocumented women. 70% of women in the country do not have identity documents.

A new US federal rule strengthened protections for LGBTQ+ employees, barring workplaces from misgendering employees or denying bathrooms based on gender identity.

Manahel al-Otaibi, a Saudi Arabian activist, was sentenced to 11 year in prison under “anti-terror” laws for advocating women’s rights.

