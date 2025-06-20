Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Supreme Court upheld a state ban on gender affirming care for trans minors, in a major loss for transgender rights.

Members of Parliament voted to decriminalize abortion in England and Wales.

Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were murdered in a politically motivated shooting that also injured a state senator and his wife. The attacker planned to target abortion rights advocates and clinics as well.

The Trump Administration ended LGBTQ specific support on the national suicide prevention hotline.

MI6, the British foreign intelligence service, appointed its first ever female chief to run the organization.

A federal judge struck down a Biden ruling that strengthened privacy protections for people seeking abortions and gender affirming care.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.