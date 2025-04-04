Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Wisconsin voters elected Susan Crawford to the state’s Supreme Court, maintaining the liberal majority in a win for abortion rights activists.

The Trump Administration slashed Title X funding, which provides reproductive health care services to millions of low income people across the country.

Russell Brand was charged for rape and sexual assault by the UK police.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a South Carolina case that is attempting to strip Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood.

The Pentagon eliminated lower fitness standards for women in combat roles, which will significantly reduce the number of women who qualify.

A federal court ruled that Alabama cannot prosecute people and organizations for helping state residents travel to get abortions.

The British Health Minister announced emergency contraception pills will be free in pharmacies in England by the end of the year.

