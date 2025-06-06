Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Trump Administration revoked guidance requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortion care.

Contraceptives for the world’s poorest countries are stuck in warehouses because of US aid cuts.

Trump’s travel ban will impact thousands of Afghan women waiting in Pakistan for US visas.

Shana Yousaf, a 17 year old Pakistani TikToker who spoke up for women’s rights, was shot dead in a suspected femicide in Pakistan.

Four Democratic states asked the FDA to lift specific restrictions on abortion pills.

Exit polls show that the votes of young women in South Korea were critical to the the liberal president’s victory.

Vietnam abolished its two child policy to combat its falling birthrate.

A US judge ruled that prisons must provide gender affirming care for trans inmates, in a rebuke to Trump.

