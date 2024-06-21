Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

A federal judge ruled that Louisiana and Mississippi are temporarily relieved from complying with a federal rule on workplace accommodations for abortion.

Polish authorities fined a hospital for refusing to provide an abortion following new government rules.

New York’s proposed constitutional amendment on equal rights and barring gender discrimination was restored to appear on the ballot by an appeals court.

South Korea will raise compensation benefits for parental leave from work in an effort to boost the birth rate, which is the lowest in the world.

The UAE reported that they will allow abortions in cases of rape and incest.

United Healthcare will pay $1 million for violating New York’s birth control mandate.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.