The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case challenging access to abortion in emergency settings, appearing split over whether a federal law overrides Idaho’s abortion ban.

Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction was overturned by New York’s highest court, paving the way for a new trial.

The EU Parliament approved the first ever EU-wide set of rules to combat domestic violence.

The Justice Department reached a $138.7 million settlement with survivors of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse.

The Arizona house voted to repeal a 1864 abortion ban after two failed attempts. The ban must now be repealed by the state senate to prevent it from going into effect.

The Iranian government has been increasingly cracking down on its hijab law, violently arresting women off the street and detaining them.

Maine enacted legislation to shield abortion and gender-affirming care providers and patients from out of state investigations and actions.

A new federal rule will prohibit medical professionals from turning over records of out of state abortions to law enforcement.

