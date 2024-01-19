The Week in Women
An increased prison sentenced for Nobel prize winner, a declining population in China, and a new abortion rights ballot initiative in Missouri
Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!
Iran sentenced Narges Mohammadi, the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize Winner who is in jail for her human rights activism, to more than a year more in prison.
House Republicans introduced legislation that would block a rule prohibiting states from sending federal funds to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.
Abortion rights advocates in Missouri launched a ballot initiative campaign to establish a right to abortion in the state constitution.
Spellman, a historically Black women’s college, received a $100 million donation, the single largest gift ever to a historically Black college.
Azerbaijan added 12 women to its COP29 organizing committee, following criticism for initially installing an all-male committee.
China’s population dropped for a second year in a row and the country had a record low birth rate, despite government efforts to encourage women to have more children.
German women earned 18% less on average than men in 2023, according to new data from the German government.
Over 130 women who were inmates in a California prison allege they experienced widespread sex abuse by the guards in a new lawsuit.
…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.
You forgot to mention some progress on the abortion front. On Tuesday in Washington DC Jessica Valenti from the Substack newsletter Abortion Every Day and Dr. Denard who is an OB/GYN in Texas spoke before senate Democrats regarding abortion bans. Jessica has been researching everything abortion since Roe was overturned. Dr. Denard had to leave Texas to get an abortion for a fatal fetal anomaly. Their remarks are smart and to the point. Please check them out. They are doing important work in the fight for bodily autonomy.