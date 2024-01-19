Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Iran sentenced Narges Mohammadi, the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize Winner who is in jail for her human rights activism, to more than a year more in prison.

House Republicans introduced legislation that would block a rule prohibiting states from sending federal funds to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.

Abortion rights advocates in Missouri launched a ballot initiative campaign to establish a right to abortion in the state constitution.

Spellman, a historically Black women’s college, received a $100 million donation, the single largest gift ever to a historically Black college.

Azerbaijan added 12 women to its COP29 organizing committee, following criticism for initially installing an all-male committee.

China’s population dropped for a second year in a row and the country had a record low birth rate, despite government efforts to encourage women to have more children.

German women earned 18% less on average than men in 2023, according to new data from the German government.

Over 130 women who were inmates in a California prison allege they experienced widespread sex abuse by the guards in a new lawsuit.

