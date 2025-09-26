Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

President Trump advised pregnant women to avoid taking Tylenol, falsely claiming that it can cause autism.

RFK Jr. launched a new FDA review of the abortion pill mifepristone, despite its decades-long safety record.

The Trump Administration pulled funding from three school districts in New York, Chicago, and Fairfax, VA over their gender and diversity policies.

An ICE officer was placed on leave after being caught on video for pushing the wife of a detained man to the ground in New York.

The Pentagon shut down an advisory panel that encourages women to join the military.

A New York financier and his assistant were indicted for sex trafficking charges.

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.