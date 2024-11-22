Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Matt Gaetz withdrew as nominee for Attorney General, following controversy surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct with minors and drug use.

Orders for morning after pills, abortion pills, and contraception have surged post-elections out of concern for new restrictions under Trump.

A Wyoming judge struck down the state’s abortion ban and ban on medication abortion, ruling it violated women’s rights under the state constitution.

Georgia officials dismissed all members of the state’s maternal mortality review committee after ProPublica released reports of two deaths due to abortion bans.

A police report revealed sexual assault allegations against Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for Defense Secretary.

House Republicans announced a transgender bathroom ban in the Capitol, targeting the first transgender Congresswoman, Sarah McBride.

