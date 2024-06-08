Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Claudia Sheinbaum was elected the first female president of Mexico.

The Right to Contraception Act failed to pass the US Senate after Republicans blocked the bill.

The Texas Supreme Court rejected a challenge on exceptions in the state’s abortion ban, refusing to clarify when doctors can provide abortion care in medically complicated pregnancies.

A woman mayor in western Mexico, Yolanda Sanchez Figueroa, was shot dead in an attack only a day after the country elected its first female president.

The man accused of killing four women on Long Island was charged with two more murders of women.

Argentina’s far-right president plans to dissolve the government agency responsible for combatting gender-based violence.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.