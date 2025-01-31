The Week in Women
Trump reinstates anti-abortion policies, bans gender affirming care for minors, Iraq effectively legalizes child marriage
Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!
President Trump reinstated the Global Gag Rule, a policy blocking US aid to foreign groups using funds for abortion, as well as overturned Biden-era protections for reproductive health care in the US.
Trump released an executive order restricting gender affirming care for minors and some hospitals have already paused treatments.
Trump also signed an executive order prohibiting schools that receive federal funding from teaching gender and anti-discrimination ideology in the classroom.
RFK Jr. was questioned about his stance on abortion during his Senate confirmation hearing and said that “every abortion is a tragedy.”
Pete Hegseth was confirmed as Secretary of Defense, despite allegations of violence against women. He told a Senate committee that he paid $50,000 to a woman who alleged he sexually assaulted her in 2017.
A 14-year-old girl from New York was murdered by her father and uncle in Pakistan over online posts her family deemed immodest.
Iraq passed a law that would effectively legalize child marriage by giving Islamic courts authority to rule over the age of marriage according to their interpretation of Islamic law.
The European Court of Human Rights condemned a French court ruling that a woman was solely responsible for her divorce for refusing sex with her ex-husband.
Japan said it would freeze funding to a UN women’s right panel over their recommendation to end the country’s male-only imperial succession.
…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.
of course, gender and anti-discrimination ideology as used by trump is just mush. What the schools need to do is keep on doing what they are doing, calling it "teaching the history of the Civil Rights Act(s) and what led up to them and "teaching that all your classmates are human no matter what their families are like."
The older kids will figure out gender ideology themselves. The whole gender fluidity thing is COMING from the teens and they didn't get it from school lessons. If they have questions, just say "See google or ask your friends who already have."
If asked for YOUR pronouns say "they are grammatical features of the English language." If you need to use a pronoun regarding a student, just say "they." It is perfectly correct, particularly in oral language. If asked what gender is, just say it is a feature of languages like Spanish, la casa or el libro. If the kid follows up, just send them back to Google.