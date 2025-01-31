Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

President Trump reinstated the Global Gag Rule, a policy blocking US aid to foreign groups using funds for abortion, as well as overturned Biden-era protections for reproductive health care in the US.

Trump released an executive order restricting gender affirming care for minors and some hospitals have already paused treatments.

Trump also signed an executive order prohibiting schools that receive federal funding from teaching gender and anti-discrimination ideology in the classroom.

RFK Jr. was questioned about his stance on abortion during his Senate confirmation hearing and said that “every abortion is a tragedy.”

Pete Hegseth was confirmed as Secretary of Defense, despite allegations of violence against women. He told a Senate committee that he paid $50,000 to a woman who alleged he sexually assaulted her in 2017.

A 14-year-old girl from New York was murdered by her father and uncle in Pakistan over online posts her family deemed immodest.

Iraq passed a law that would effectively legalize child marriage by giving Islamic courts authority to rule over the age of marriage according to their interpretation of Islamic law.

The European Court of Human Rights condemned a French court ruling that a woman was solely responsible for her divorce for refusing sex with her ex-husband.

Japan said it would freeze funding to a UN women’s right panel over their recommendation to end the country’s male-only imperial succession.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

