Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Trump administration sued Maine for refusing to bar transgender athletes in girls sports.

The first all female space crew in more than 60 years flew to space on a private tourism rocket.

In a blow to trans rights, Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that trans women are not legally women under the Equality Act.

Hungary’s conservative party passed a constitutional amendment recognizing only two sexes and banning LGBTQ gatherings.

An Idaho court expanded the medical exceptions in the state’s abortion ban.

Nigeria launched national policy guidelines to reduce maternal deaths.

A far-right presidential candidate in Poland is under investigation after storming a hospital and attempting a citizen’s arrest of an OBGYN for providing legal abortion care.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.