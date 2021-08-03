The Week in Women

Gaztelugatxe, Spain, July 2021

What to Know

Advocates in North Carolina are trying to end child marriage in the state, which allows girls as young as 14 to wed if they’re pregnant. When underage girls marry adult men, those men aren’t just their husbands — they’re their legal guardians, with the right to refuse medical treatment, schooling, and financial freedom for their child wives. But those seeking to end child marriage are running up against opposition because too many lawmakers “either married as minors, married a minor or know someone who married as a minor.”

Ghana’s anti-LGBT bill is moving forward.

Black women in the US are criminally underpaid.

No, the Taliban hasn’t changed, Afghan women say.

The latest brutal killing of a woman in Pakistan is bringing renewed attention to the growing epidemic of violence against women in the country.

Europe’s shameful history of sterilizing Roma women.

Violence in Rohingya refugee camps is soaring, and women have had enough.

A South Korean Olympic double gold medalist is being harassed online because she has short hair, which suggests she’s a feminist (seriously). And this is far from the first time South Korean women have been harangued, harassed, and forced to apologize for even the suspicion of feminist politics.

The Egyptian government is harassing human rights defenders, including feminists.

A brief history of women at the Olympic games.

Thousands of Yazidi women remain unaccounted for as the world turns its gaze elsewhere.

The International Olympic Committee could adopt a human rights policy. It also could have banned Iran from competing, given the country’s attacks on athletes, and its refusal to allow women to compete across sporting events or even to attend them.

How a 17th century priest was a feminist ahead of his time.

How one woman in Uganda lived through horrific wartime abuse and is now using her experience to demand her government provide necessary services to all women.

A history of so-called “honor” killings.

The price of menstrual products in Lebanon has gotten so high that many women are choosing between sanitary products and food.

A woman in Los Angeles claimed that a trans woman exposed her genitals to children in a local Korean spa. The claim — still unsubstantiated — tore through right-wing media, and let to a series of protests, attacks, and acts of harassment against trans people.

Two of the world’s richest women are giving a lot of their money away to women’s rights organizations (one of those women’s ex husband is spending his money blasting himself into space on a dick-shaped rocket, so).

