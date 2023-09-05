Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

South Carolina’s newly all-male supreme court upheld a six-week abortion ban, reversing course from its decision in January to strike down a similar ban.

Indiana’s state supreme court also just upheld a near-total abortion ban, enabling the law to go into effect statewide.

FIFA suspended the president of the Spanish football association for 90 days after he unsolicitedly kissed a player during the winning team’s medal ceremony. The president has refused to resign.

Candidates at the first Republican presidential debate argued over abortion laws - Mike Pence and others pushed for a federal ban, while some argued it should be left to the states, and some said a federal ban on abortion would not pass congress.

A new report from the CDC found that one in five women feels mistreated during maternity care. Women of color experienced even higher rates of mistreatment and discrimination.

The FDA approved the first vaccine for pregnant people to prevent RSV, a virus which can cause severe respiratory illness in their infants.

A federal appeals court allowed an Alabama ban on transgender health care for young people to be enforced.

Iran’s security forces arrested almost a dozen women’s rights activists ahead of the one year anniversary of protests surrounding the murder of Mahsa Amini.

India’s Supreme Court issued a handbook for judges urging against use of archaic terms for women in their questioning and ruling with the goal of ending gender stereotypes in legal decision making.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.