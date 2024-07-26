Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris is backed by enough delegates to become the Democratic nominee.

The Vice President’s campaign launched with full force, raising over $125 million and securing endorsements from almost all key Democrats in less than a week.

An Iowa judge ruled that the state’s six week abortion ban will go into effect this Monday, a law that will decimate access in the state.

Women’s rights groups are protesting against abortion laws in Poland after parliament rejected a bill that would have eased restrictions.

A Swiss court determined that only the pregnant person has legal say in abortion cases, ruling against a man who sued his ex-partner for getting an abortion.

A new report found that over 200,000 children and vulnerable adults in New Zealand were sexually and physically abused by government and religious organizations.

A Hawaii judge temporarily blocked a law that requires restrictive licensing for traditional Native Hawaiian midwives.

A Tennessee woman was sentenced to three years in prison for blocking access to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Manhattan.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.