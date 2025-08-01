Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

A federal judge blocked the Trump Administration from withholding Medicaid funds from Planned Parenthood.

The sports governing body World Athletics mandated a gene test for female category eligibility.

Tea, a women-only dating advice app, suspended its messaging features following a major data breach.

China introduced new childcare subsidies in an effort to boost fertility rates in the country.

A Texas man filed a wrong death lawsuit against a California doctor, alleging they mailed medication abortion to his girlfriend.

The first ever women’s political party was founded in Iraq ahead of the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.