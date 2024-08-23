Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

The Taliban codified a morality law requiring women to cover their faces in Afghanistan.

Arkansas’s Supreme Court rejected a bid to get an abortion rights amendment on the ballot.

Three women spoke at the DNC about their harrowing experiences with state abortion bans.

India’s Supreme Court established a task force of doctors on workplace safety following the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

Montana became the eighth state to have an abortion rights amendment on the ballot this November, after the Secretary of State certified the petition.

In a landmark case, an Australian court ruled that banning a transgender woman from a female-only networking app constituted discrimination.

A new report shows that wildfire smoke is a major health risk for pregnant people, both physically and mentally.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

