Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Sushila Karki became Nepal’s first female Prime Minister after being appointed to lead the transitional government following deadly protests.

Women’s rights activists protested in Belgium to stop the burning of $10 million worth of US-owned contraceptives.

The Taliban banned wifi in 15 provinces across Afghanistan, a devastating move for women and girls who can only access education online.

The Taliban also imposed a ban on books written by women from Afghan universities.

The president of Texas A&M will step down over his firing of a professor whose teaching recognized more than two genders.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.