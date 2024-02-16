Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Greece became the first Orthodox Christian country to legalize same sex marriage.

Trump has privately told advisors and allies that he supports a 16-week federal abortion ban, with exceptions for rape, incest, and to save the life of the pregnant person.

A new study released this week found that abortions by telemedicine and mailed pills are as safe and effective as in-person care.

“Dark Valentine” vigils were held in six cities across Kenya to mourn and protest more than 30 instances of femicide since the start of 2024.

Almost a dozen Jeffery Epstein victims are suing the FBI for covering up its neglect to investigate Epstein and allowing his sex trafficking to continue for over 20 years.

Missouri’s Supreme Court ruled against a Republican fueled effort to block taxpayer dollars from going to Planned Parenthood.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.