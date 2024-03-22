Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Gambia’s parliament moved to end a ban on female genital mutilation that has been in place since 2005.

Princess Catherine has been diagnosed with cancer and has started chemotherapy, she announced in a video today after weeks of rumors about her health.

Biden signed the largest ever executive order on women’s health this week, committing over $200 million to research on a range of issues including reproductive and sexual health.

Oklahoma prosecutors announced there would be no charges filed in a fight involving nonbinary teenager, Nex Benedict, the day before they died.

Medication abortions increased by 10% in the year after the Dobbs decision, new research shows.

In Ecuador, a group of women’s rights organizations filed a lawsuit in the constitutional court to decriminalize abortion.

A new report found that Louisiana’s abortion bans have caused extreme delays and denials of all forms of pregnancy care across the state.

In a senate floor speech, an Arizona state legislator shared her plan to get an abortion after finding out her pregnancy is not viable.

Birth control will now be sold over the counter at New York pharmacies.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.