Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Kamala Harris lost the presidency to Donald Trump, marking the second time America chose a misogynist and rapist to lead the country over a qualified woman.

Seven out of ten states voted to protect abortion rights in their constitutions. Florida’s amendment fell short of the 60% threshold by three percentage points, keeping the six-week ban in place.

For the first time ever, two Black women will serve in the Senate, after Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland and Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware won their respective races.

Sarah McBride will become the first openly transgender member of Congress, winning Delaware’s only House seat.

Argentina’s conservative president cut programs aimed at supporting women, including one that has drastically reduced teen pregnancy.

A Nigerian human rights body found no evidence that the Nigerian military carried out mass abortion campaigns in secret, in a rebuttal to a Reuters investigation.

A UN report revealed that 70% of victims of the war in Gaza have been women and children.

Olympic gold medalist boxer, Imane Khelif, is taking legal action over online abuse and reports on her chromosomes and gender eligibility.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.