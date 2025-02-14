Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Two transgender girls sued the Trump Administration over its executive order to ban trans athletes from girls’ school sports.

A Texas judge ordered a New York doctor to stop sending abortion pills into Texas and fined her $100,000.

Trump’s executive order restricting gender affirming care for trans youth was temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

US Representative Nancy Mace accused her former fiancée and his business associates of rape and assault in a speech on the House floor.

Experts warn that Trump’s USAID freeze will put millions of women and girls at risk worldwide, particularly for HIV and malaria.

A woman was released from a Saudi Arabian prison after a four year sentence for tweeting about women’s rights while on vacation in the country.

New research revealed that infant mortality rose in states that enacted abortion bans.

Actor Russell Brand was sued in the UK over alleged sexual abuse.

Authorities in the country of Georgia are investigating claims that multiple foreign women were forced to repeatedly undergo egg retrieval processes for IVF.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.