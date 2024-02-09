Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Women dominated the 2024 Grammys, with each televised award going to at least one woman. However Black women continue to be snubbed.

A publisher retracted a study cited by a Texas judge in suspending the approval of a medication abortion pill, confirming that the study was published by anti-abortion groups.

Major companies are facing claims of gender discrimination this week. SpaceX is being investigated for discrimination and sexual harassment against female employees, while TikTok is being sued by a former executive for gender discrimination and retaliation.

The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments in a case against a proposed abortion rights amendment. Anti-abortion activists are claiming that the language is misleading.

A poll found that American women have become more liberal over the past two decades, while men’s ideological views have changed little.

Actor Jonathan Majors faces abuse allegations from two more women, only two months after he was convicted for violent assault of his ex-girlfriend.

A proposed “Women’s Bill of Rights” introduced in West Virginia’s legislature is actually an effort to suppress transgender people by narrowing the definition of gender.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.