The Missouri Supreme Court temporarily blocked access to abortion in the state, despite a new constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to reproductive freedom.

A French doctor who sexually abused hundreds of children was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The CDC dropped the COVID vaccine recommendation for pregnant women and healthy kids.

California changed high school sports rules to allow more “biological girls” at a track and field meet after Trump pressure to drop a trans athlete.

The Trump Administration ended the use of gender and race as considerations for grants to small businesses for highway and transit projects.

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.