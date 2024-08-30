Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

A new Taliban law bans Afghani women from speaking in public and from singing and reading aloud, even in their own homes.

Trump has shifted his messaging on reproductive rights, saying this week that he would cover IVF treatments if elected and that he thought six week abortion bans were too short.

A report withheld since 2019 released this week showed evidence of widespread sexual misconduct and gender discrimination in South India’s movie industry.

A push for gender equality an the European Commission fell short, as the majority of member countries nominated only men for the leadership roles.

The Polish prime minister acknowledged that he did not have enough parliamentary votes to change the country’s strict abortion laws.

Norway’s government proposed a reform to expand abortion care from 12 weeks to 18 weeks.

A cancer researcher sued the NIH alleging that its search engine discriminates against women by not providing results for all versions of author’s names.

