Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Tina Turner passed away this week at age 83 after a long illness. The legendary singer, often referred to as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” is one of the best-selling recording artists of all times, breaking barriers for women and Black singers.

Legislatures in Nebraska and South Carolina joined a growing list of states imposing bans on abortion and bodily autonomy. Nebraska lawmakers passed a 12-week abortion ban and severe restrictions on gender-affirming care for young people this week. The abortion ban was signed into law by the state’s Governor with an immediate effective date. South Carolina’s Senate passed a 6-week abortion ban, which was signed into law by the state’s governor.