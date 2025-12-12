Hi readers and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Texas and Florida sued the FDA over its approval of a generic version of the abortion pill, mifepristone.

Austria banned headscarves in schools for girls under 14.

Denmark announced it would individually compensate Greenlandic women who were subject to a decades-long forced birth control campaign.

Meta removed or restricted more than 50 reproductive health and queer advocacy group accounts.

Voters in Miami elected the city’s first woman mayor.

A Trump Administration memo revealed its plans to stop prison rape protections for trans and intersex inmates.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.