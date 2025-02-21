Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Abortions resumed in Missouri for the first time since Dobbs, following a court ruling that blocked restrictions on clinics.

President Trump issued an executive order that he said would lower the cost of and protect access to IVF. Democrats are calling it a PR stunt, while anti-abortion groups rebuked the move.

Civil rights groups sued the Trump Administration over several executive orders targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs and gender discrimination protections.

Spain’s ex-soccer chief was convicted of sexual assault for forcibly kissing a player after the national team won the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Kansas banned gender affirming care for minors after Republican lawmakers overrode the governor’s veto.

Vice President JD Vance spread misinformation about an abortion buffer zone law in Scotland, saying it forbade people from praying at home.

