In a win for abortion rights, Ohio voters overwhelmingly rejected a GOP initiative that would have raised the standard for ballot amendments and made it harder for a pro-abortion measure to pass this November.

A Texas judge issued an injunction blocking Texas’ abortion bans as they apply to dangerous pregnancy complications and fatal fetal diagnoses, though abortion still remains banned in all other circumstances. Hours later, the Texas Attorney General filed an appeal, blocking the injunction from taking effect.

The FDA approved a first of its kind pill for postpartum depression, which will help to treat a condition that affects more than half a million US women each year.

The US women’s soccer team was eliminated from the World Cup earlier than ever. Trump and other conservatives celebrated, blaming the defeat on the team’s “wokeness.”

Indiana’s six abortion clinics stopped providing care ahead of the effective date of a near-total abortion ban in the state.

Barbie surpassed $1 billion in box office earnings less than three weeks after opening, making Greta Gerwig the first ever solo female director to pass that mark.

The city of Chihuahua in Mexico banned the performance of songs that contain misogynistic lyrics that are derogatory to or promote violence against women.

A federal court reinstated a law in Guam that requires pregnant people to meet with doctors in person before obtaining abortions. This requirement further restricts abortion access due to the lack of doctors in Guam.

More than 2,400 Swiss women over the age of 64 are suing Switzerland for violating their rights by not doing enough to protect them from climate change.

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.