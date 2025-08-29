Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Denmark issued an official apology to Greenland for the decades long mistreatment of Danish doctors forcing birth control devices on Greenlandic women and girls without their consent.

CDC Director Susan Monarez was fired after a month in the role for resisting vaccine policy changes mandated by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A federal judge allowed the blocking of Medicaid funds to Maine abortion providers.

The Department of Health and Human Services asked 46 states and US territories to remove content regarding “gender ideology” from sex education materials.

Texas lawmakers advanced a bill to ban mail order abortion medication into the state that allows almost anyone to sue providers and distributors anywhere in the country for a cash award.

Mississippi health officials declared a public health emergency over the state’s rising infant mortality rate.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.