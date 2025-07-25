Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

US Olympic officials banned transgender women from competing in women’s sports in order to comply with President Trump’s Executive Order.

A judge partially granted relief to Planned Parenthood, temporarily blocking the Trump Administration from enforcing a Medicaid funding ban against some clinics.

The Taliban launched a sweeping campaign to arrest Afghan women for violations of laws around clothing and visibility in public.

US-funded contraceptives worth $10 million will be burned in France after the US rejected offers to ship them to poor countries.

Human rights groups accused Saudi Arabia of banning women’s rights activists from leaving the country in an effort to curb criticism.

An ex-police officer involved in the botched raid of Breanna Taylor’s home that led to her murder was sentenced to almost three years in prison.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.