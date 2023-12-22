Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a Reproductive Freedom Tour starting in January to kick off the election year with a focus on abortion.

Pope Francis approved blessings for same-sex couples, however specified that these cannot be marriage blessings. While some say its a step forward for the Vatican, LGBTQ activists warn that the position still undermines same sex couples.

An Ohio woman who sought treatment at a hospital before suffering a miscarriage faces criminal charges for felony abuse of a corpse, despite a report concluding that the fetus was not viable and had died in the womb.

Two teens in England were convicted for the violent murder of a 16 year old transgender girl earlier this year.

Scientists developed an effective morning-after pill for preventing sexually transmitted infections - but it is not clear that it works for women.

A coalition of abortion rights groups in Florida said they had reached the critical number of signatures to get a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights on the ballot next year.

A top Indian wrestler quit the sport in protest after the country’s wrestling association replaced the former chief who was accused of sexually abusing female athletes with his close ally.

