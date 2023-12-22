The Week in Women
Kamala Harris reproductive freedom tour, Vatican approves blessings for same-sex couples, Ohio miscarriage criminalization
Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a Reproductive Freedom Tour starting in January to kick off the election year with a focus on abortion.
Pope Francis approved blessings for same-sex couples, however specified that these cannot be marriage blessings. While some say its a step forward for the Vatican, LGBTQ activists warn that the position still undermines same sex couples.
An Ohio woman who sought treatment at a hospital before suffering a miscarriage faces criminal charges for felony abuse of a corpse, despite a report concluding that the fetus was not viable and had died in the womb.
Two teens in England were convicted for the violent murder of a 16 year old transgender girl earlier this year.
Scientists developed an effective morning-after pill for preventing sexually transmitted infections - but it is not clear that it works for women.
A coalition of abortion rights groups in Florida said they had reached the critical number of signatures to get a constitutional amendment to protect reproductive rights on the ballot next year.
A top Indian wrestler quit the sport in protest after the country’s wrestling association replaced the former chief who was accused of sexually abusing female athletes with his close ally.
I’m somewhat cynical and skeptical about the Pope’s announcement on blessing same sex couples. It feels like a bright shiny object meant to distract us from the news about the suffering and death of women resulting from policies and laws the church aggressively lobbies for and from from the medieval care provided miscarrying women in Catholic hospitals.