Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The main maternity hospital in Rafah, Gaza stopped admitting patients as Israel has threatened a major assault on the city.

Stormy Daniels testified against Donald Trump in his hush money trial in New York.

The Garrick Club, a century old all-male private club in London, voted to allow women to join its membership.

Louisiana lawmakers rejected a bill that would have added rape and incest exceptions to the state’s abortion ban.

A bill was introduced in Congress to allow access to Medicaid coverage for doulas and midwives.

Australia’s Prime Minister declared violence against women a “national crisis” following a rise in murders of women by their intimate partners.

New research shows that medical students are less likely to apply to residency programs in states that ban abortion. Another survey found that almost two thirds of young workers would not live in states with bans.

A Texas man filed a legal case against his ex to investigate her out of state abortion.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.