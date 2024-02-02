Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

France’s National Assembly approved a bill to enshrine the right to abortion in the constitution, the first step in a legislative process that will now require a vote in the Senate.

The US Supreme Court announced it will hear arguments in a case challenging access to medication abortion on March 26.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled that a Medicaid funding ban on abortion amounted to sex discrimination, in a win for abortion providers in the state.

Thousands of people marched against femicide in Kenya, after more than 14 women have been killed in acts of gender based violence since the beginning of the year.

The UN will study reports of sexual violence in Israel during the October 7 attack by Hamas.

A new poll found that 58% of women said they would vote for Biden and only 36% said they would back Trump, a gender gap that has widened in the past several months.

Three girls in Sierra Leone died after undergoing female genital mutilation initiation rituals. The children’s parents and those that performed the procedures are in custody.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.