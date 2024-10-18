Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Italy passed a law making it a crime to seek surrogacy abroad, in a major blow to infertile and gay couples. Surrogacy in Italy is already illegal.

Missouri, Kansas, and Idaho are renewing a legal push to restrict access to the medication abortion, mifepristone.

Almost 30 doctors are on hunger strike in India to protest for a safer work environment following the brutal rape and murder of a female resident.

In more bizarre Trump news, the former president called himself the “father of IVF” at an all-women town hall event.

An OBGYN in Poland was put on trial for assisting in an abortion that could result in a three year prison sentence.

A federal judge ordered the DeSantis administration to stop threatening TV stations with criminal charges for running ads in favor of the pro-abortion ballot initiative.

A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a transgender woman, becoming the first to be convicted of a federal hate crime based on gender identity.

South Australia’s government narrowly voted down a bill requiring pregnant people seeking abortions after 27 weeks to undergo live childbirth.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she spends her time teaching yoga, thrifting, and exploring new restaurants.