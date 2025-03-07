The Week in Women
Arizona abortion ban blocked, Idaho emergency abortion case dropped, Nigerian senator suspended for sexual harassment claim
Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!
The Department of Justice dropped a Biden-era lawsuit to protect emergency abortion access in Idaho.
A court permanently struck down Arizona’s 15-week abortion ban, ruling it unconstitutional.
Representative Brittany Pettersen was forced to travel to DC with her newborn while on maternity leave to vote against the GOP’s budget bill.
A judge blocked Trump’s plan to end gender affirming care for trans youth in four states.
The Nigerian senate suspended a female senator after she made a sexual harassment allegation against the senate’s president.
A bill restricting transgender student athletes from playing on women’s sports teams failed in the US Senate.
…and that's it for now.
xx Tamar + Jill
The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.
