Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously dismissed a challenge against the FDA over a medication abortion drug, ruling that the anti-abortion doctors lacked standing to sue.

Senate Republicans blocked a bill to protect access to IVF.

The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S., voted to condemn the use of IVF, but also rejected a tighter ban on women in pastoral positions.

Brazilian women protested a bill that would equate an abortion after 22 weeks to homicide.

Italy’s government was accused of removing a reference to "safe and legal" abortions from the G7 summit’s declaration.

A Florida judge struck down a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

A Trump-appointed judge blocked a Biden rule protecting LGBTQ students from discrimination in four states.

Two female employees at Apple sued the company alleging gender discrimination in pay.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

