The Supreme Court was formally asked to overturn its ruling legalizing same sex marriage.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reposted a video of a pastor advocating for a repeal of voting rights for women. The Pentagon later stated that the Secretary supports a woman’s right to vote.

A Texas woman alleged in a lawsuit that a Marine laced her drink with abortion pills, terminating her pregnancy against her wishes.

The State Department removed the category of women’s rights from its annual human rights report and scrubbed all references to gender-based violence and attacks on minorities.

The US Air Force denied early retirement for a group of transgender men and women.

Three women in Gambia were charged in the death of a one month old girl who had undergone female genital mutilation.

A UN report claimed that its female staff in Afghanistan were receiving death threats by the Taliban.

Six Guatemalan public officials were charged with child abuse and manslaughter in connection with a 2017 fire that killed 41 girls in a group home.

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.