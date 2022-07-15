The Week in Women Ep. 3
Conservatives attack a traumatized child, Iranian feminists stand up for their rights, and experts worry that abortion restrictions will be economically disastrous.
Welcome to Episode #3 of The Week in Women, which you have early access to (thank you for subscribing!). This week, headlines include shameless right-wing attacks on a ten-year-old rape victim and the doctor who helped her end her pregnancy; feminists urging women to reject mandatory hijab in Iran; a state-by-state rundown of challenges to various laws …